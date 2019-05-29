St. Clair Times

Ginny Ross Sanders

  • "I'm so sorry that Ginny has gone on to Glory, only the..."
    - Marie Brock
  • "My deepest sympathy for your loss. May the God of Comfort,..."
    - Barbara Sutton
  • "To the family and friends of Ginny Ross Sanders, please..."
    - Britton
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Obituary
Funeral Service for Ginny Ross Sanders, age 67, will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday, May 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Sanders passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos James Ross and Bobbie Vaughan Ross. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Sanders and Jonathan (Emily) Sanders; sisters, Carla (Ed) Cothran and Susan (Richard) Simonson; grandchildren, Corbin and Jack Sanders. Condolences may be offered to the Sanders family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
