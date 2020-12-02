Gladys Louise Dickinson Prentice went to her heavenly home on November 26, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1930, to Sancho M. Dickinson, Sr. and Vera Hackney Dickinson. Gladys was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Rather E. (Smoke) Prentice, brother Sancho Jr., and sister, Doris. Gladys was a life-long member of First Baptist Leeds. Through the years, she served on various committees and sang in the choir. Gladys loved her church family dearly. In 1948, Gladys graduated from Leeds High School where she was head cheerleader. She worked for the City of Leeds for 42 years as City Clerk. Gladys was a past board member of the Leeds Art Council and loved all things Leeds. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gladys is survived by children William Charles (Billy) Prentice, Cathy Prentice Sinclair and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Sinclair Wertz and husband, Ben, William Jacob Prentice and wife, Megan, Steven Prentice Sinclair and wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Jon Eston Wertz, Ava Claire Prentice, Lillie Ann Sinclair, Vivian Renee Prentice and William Wyatt Prentice. A private family service was held at First Baptist Church Leeds at 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, with Dr. Steven Weems officiating. The service was available for watch by extended family and friends via www.fbcleeds.org
or by liking First Baptist Church Leeds on Facebook. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Leeds, 7481 Parkway Drive, Leeds, Alabama 35094 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds directed.