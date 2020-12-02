1/
Gladys Louise Dickinson Prentice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Louise Dickinson Prentice went to her heavenly home on November 26, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1930, to Sancho M. Dickinson, Sr. and Vera Hackney Dickinson. Gladys was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Rather E. (Smoke) Prentice, brother Sancho Jr., and sister, Doris. Gladys was a life-long member of First Baptist Leeds. Through the years, she served on various committees and sang in the choir. Gladys loved her church family dearly. In 1948, Gladys graduated from Leeds High School where she was head cheerleader. She worked for the City of Leeds for 42 years as City Clerk. Gladys was a past board member of the Leeds Art Council and loved all things Leeds. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gladys is survived by children William Charles (Billy) Prentice, Cathy Prentice Sinclair and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Sinclair Wertz and husband, Ben, William Jacob Prentice and wife, Megan, Steven Prentice Sinclair and wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Jon Eston Wertz, Ava Claire Prentice, Lillie Ann Sinclair, Vivian Renee Prentice and William Wyatt Prentice. A private family service was held at First Baptist Church Leeds at 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, with Dr. Steven Weems officiating. The service was available for watch by extended family and friends via www.fbcleeds.org or by liking First Baptist Church Leeds on Facebook. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Leeds, 7481 Parkway Drive, Leeds, Alabama 35094 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds directed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
10:45 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 30, 2020
Offering my heartfelt condolences in behalf of the Prentice family and friends during this time of bereavement. Sorry for loss. May you find peace in God who brings comfort to all those who mourn.
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
May God give you and your family peace during your time of bereavement. May the love of friends undergird you through your grief.
Tyessea Mosley
Friend
November 30, 2020
To Cathy and family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you all strength for today, hope for tomorrow and the comfort of His love always. May your spirits of heaviness become garments of praise. With love and sympathy.
Sharon S. Juett
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
I didn’t know her middle name was Louise and that she was head cheerleader! I do know I will miss that Christmas card every year and just knowing she is there! So so sorry she is gone!
Martha Mays Saucier
Family
November 29, 2020
Billy & Cathy,
I am so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. She was a woman of so much class & integrity. I always admired her. You are all in my thoughts & prayers
Cindy DeShazo Lindley
Friend
November 29, 2020
Billy & Cathy,
I am so very sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. She was a woman of so much class & integrity. I have always admired her. Keeping all of you in my thoughts & prayers ❤
Cindy DeShazo Lindley
Friend
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. Gladys was one of the nicest people in the world. We will love you and miss you always.
Sancho McCargo Dickinson 3rd and Sandra Dickinson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved