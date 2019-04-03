Ms. Glenna Marcialene Wilson, 84, of Pell City passed away on March 30, 2019 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by three children, Robin Leon Wilson, Harold Allen Wilson and David Wayne Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Brasher (Duke); son, Jeffery Scott Wilson (Kef); sister, Patricia Lynn Kennedy; grandchildren, Logan and Emily Stewart, Terra and David Wilson. Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 3, 2019