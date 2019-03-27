St. Clair Times

Grace Barnes

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. Death is never easy but Almighty..."
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - RK
  • "Heartfelt sympathy. Prayers for all."
    - Rhonda Bell
  • "Prayers for you all."
    - Monica Wood
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Pearl

Grace Barnes, 77 of Ashville passed away March 20, 2019. Funeral Service was held at 12p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tony Layton officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 12p.m. Burial followed at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Barnes was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She worked at Ashville Lunchroom where she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Flora Ingle; brother, Bud Ingle; sisters, Imagene LaPlant, Lorraine Hill, and Margaret Barnes. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Barnes; daughter, Gloria (Tony) Layton; granddaughter, Denise (John) Bell; great granddaughter, Malea Bell; grandson, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Layton; two great grandsons, Hunter and Gavin; brother, Ray (Norma) Ingle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE | Attalla, AL 35954 | (256) 538-7834
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details