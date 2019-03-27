Grace Barnes, 77 of Ashville passed away March 20, 2019. Funeral Service was held at 12p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tony Layton officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 12p.m. Burial followed at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Barnes was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She worked at Ashville Lunchroom where she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Flora Ingle; brother, Bud Ingle; sisters, Imagene LaPlant, Lorraine Hill, and Margaret Barnes. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Barnes; daughter, Gloria (Tony) Layton; granddaughter, Denise (John) Bell; great granddaughter, Malea Bell; grandson, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Layton; two great grandsons, Hunter and Gavin; brother, Ray (Norma) Ingle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 27, 2019