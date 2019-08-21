St. Clair Times

Grady Allen "Bub, Crazy Grady" Layfield

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grady Allen "Bub, Crazy Grady" Layfield.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grady Allen "Bub" "Crazy Grady" Layfield, age 72 of Pell City, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Layfield; daughter, Jamie Reynolds (Ronnie); sons, David George and Stanley George (Mary); grandchildren, Nathan George, Jacob George, Heather George, Daniel George, Aaron George, Ronnie Reynolds and Gracie Reynolds; great-grandchild, Harper Jo George; siblings, Carolyn Isbell and Wesley Payne; cousin, Joe Lee Boyd (Barbara); and many other loving friends and family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Triple R. Metal, especially Robby Franklin and crew; and to Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.