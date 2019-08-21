Grady Allen "Bub" "Crazy Grady" Layfield, age 72 of Pell City, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Layfield; daughter, Jamie Reynolds (Ronnie); sons, David George and Stanley George (Mary); grandchildren, Nathan George, Jacob George, Heather George, Daniel George, Aaron George, Ronnie Reynolds and Gracie Reynolds; great-grandchild, Harper Jo George; siblings, Carolyn Isbell and Wesley Payne; cousin, Joe Lee Boyd (Barbara); and many other loving friends and family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Triple R. Metal, especially Robby Franklin and crew; and to Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019