Gregory Jay Bearden departed this earth to enter his heavenly home on July 21, 2020. Gregg was preceded in death by his father JB Bearden. He is survived by his mother Gaynell Fallow and five siblings. Gregg also leaves behind his daughter Candice Lawhorn, his sons Jay and Kassim Bearden, and his six grandchildren Sophia and Camden, Haley and Taylor, Sophie, and Harrison. Though a man of modest worldly possessions, he passed down those things which money cannot buy. The importance of a strong work ethic in whatever you do, which has led to his children's success. His children are able to say "thank you for teaching me this Dad" because being self-reliant was essential. Showing love for family and friends by putting the needs of others before yourself. Gregg's legacy and memory will forever live on as his children and grandchildren pass these same principles, and part of his spirit, throughout many generations to come.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store