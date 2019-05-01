Gregory Lee Jones, age 61, passed away April 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene Jones; father, Charles Jones; brother, Butch Jones. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Garrison Residence. Please text or email Kathy Garrison at 205-368-7619\[email protected]. He is survived by his wife, Donna Jones; son, Clint (Kali) Jones; grandchildren, Kynslee Jones, Trinity "Doodelbug" Hutto; brothers, Steward Jones, David Jones; sister, Jean Lyn Hunt. Condolences may be offered to the Jones family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019