Infant Gunner Scott Walker, 4 months, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on October 29, 2019 at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. He is survived by his parents, Haden and Libbie Walker; brother, Noah Bryce Walker; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Walker, Mr. and Mrs. Rick McDill, and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lackey; great-grandmother, Dorothea "Nana" Parker; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Sizemore; five uncles and one aunt. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Joel Davis officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's of Alabama. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 6, 2019