Harold V. Trumble, 71, of Steele, AL died on Monday, July 27,2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Adams, MA to the late Ella (Fulde) and Harold Trumble. He attended Adams schools. He was a self-employed carpenter, painter and paper-hanger contractor. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean (Pope) Trumble; one sister, Arline Cooper of North Adams; two brothers, George and his wife Faun of Summerton, SC and Donald and his wife Judith of Adams; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Trumble of Adams, Joan and June of Steele, AL; two brothers-in-law, John and Jimmy of Steele, AL and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved niece, Carla, and her husband, Larry Davis, of Savoy with whom he was especially close and who provided selfless, compassionate, loving care and support. Also, his stepson Mark Banks and his wife Debra, who offered him much friendship and comfort. He was predeceased by three brothers; Victor, William and Edward Trumble and one brother-in-law, Jackie Pope. The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and nurse/niece Deanna Massey. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store