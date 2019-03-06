Harvey K. (Ken) Booker, Jr. of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born August 25, 1948 to Harvey and Carolyn (Mixon) Booker, who preceded him in death. An Army veteran, Ken was a radiology and lab technician for over 40 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and helping his patients. His sense of humor and treating his patients with dignity left a lasting impression. He is survived by his brother Ronald W. Booker (Doris) of Springville, three children Marc Booker of Trussville, AL, Erica Todd (Mike) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Robyn Booker (Lisa) of Los Angeles, CA and five grandchildren John Booker, Anna Booker, Jackson Nix, Mason Nix, and Sophie Booker. A private family memorial will be held in the spring. Condolences may be expressed to the family by email. Please send to KenBooker2019 @ gmail. com.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 6, 2019