Miss Hazel Calie Smith, age 19 months, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, James Raymond Bell, Sr. and Calvin Collis Smith, Jr.; and her cousin, Kase Powell. She is survived by her parents, Will Smith and Sydney Gardner; sisters, Lilly Gardner and Willow Smith; grandparents, Calvin and June Smith, Angela Tomaszko and Hansel Gardner, Jr.; great-grandparents, Karen and Charles Starnes and Hansel and Aline Gardner, Sr.; uncle, James Smith; and aunt and uncle, Jonathan and Katie Christenson. A Memorial Service was held at 1:00 pm on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church the Rev. Chris Beck officiated. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020