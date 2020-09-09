Helen Lucille Riddle Free (Granny Helen) passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Service were held at 2p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel Friday, September 4, 2020. Services were conducted by Lauil Thompson with burial following at Steele Cemetery. She was born June 20, 1925 to Mack Nolan & Junie Lee Tate Riddle, Margaret, AL. She was raised in the Low Gap Community near Odenville. She attended school at Low Gap through 6th grade and finished high school at St. Clair County High. Married E.J Free in September 1947 and moved to Steele. Mom loved Southern Gospel music & Country music. Her hobbies included playing Dominos, putting puzzles together & word find. She loved Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves. She was a member of Steele United Methodist Church and John Wesley's Sunday School class. She sang in the choir as long as she was able. She retired from St. Clair County Board of Education Steele Lunchroom in 1985. She worked with the Program on Aging (Steele Nutrition Center.) She was preceded in death by her husband E.J. Free. Parents Mack Nolan and Junie Lee Riddle. Son in law Mitchell Ray Gilliland. Sister Johnnie Riddle Edwards, brothers: Ellis Allan, Charles Brightman, niece Genelle Brightman, mother and father in law Almos & Bivion Free, sister's in law Mary Ruth & Aubrey Rakestraw, Mildred Ogle. Brother in law, James Free. Great Grand Children Easton Joel & Presley Grace Vandevander. Surviving children: Elaine (Guy) Green, Deborah Standridge, Bruce (Traci) Free, Brian Todd Free (Florida.) Grandchildren: Kim Vandevander, Jason (Laura) Green, April Gilliland, Holly Gilliland, Olivia (Chad) McGinnis, Mollie & Maggie Free. Great Grandchildren: Lori D. Partee, Alex (Kaitlin) Vaughn, Callie Vandevander, Abrianna & Elijah Turner, J.J & Avery McGinnis, Ethan Weaver, Camron & Cody Ensign. Great Great Grands: Ashlyn and Jaxson Partee, Weston Vaughn. Sister: Ruth Dillard. Brother: Frank (Linda) Riddle, sister in law Martha Deweese (Bob), Brother in law Lewis Free (Carol), sister in law Ruth Free and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special Aunt Odie Vann. Pallbearers: Jason Green, Brian Vandevander, Chad McGinnis, J.J McGinnis, Elijah Turner and Ethan Weaver. Special thanks from the family to AMED ambulance, Steele Fire & Rescue, Brother Lauil Thompson for his faithful dedication & love to mother & the family. Special thanks to Gadsden Health & Rehab staff, Granddaughter Kim Vandevander and Dr. Debra Reiland,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store