Celebration of Life for Henry Sue Appleby, 76 of Atlanta, Ga, formerly of Lineville, was 1:00p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Springhill Baptist Church, Lineville, Rev. Tramaine Solomon, officiated. Interment was at Lineville Community Cemetery. Mrs. Appleby laid in repose from 11:00a.m. until time for service. Henry Sue Appleby was born October 19, 1942 in Clay County, Alabama to the union of the late John Willie and Alma Jean Denny Appleby. Sue accepted Christ at a young age at Springhill Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. Theodis Phillips. Her formal education was received in the Clay County School System until she and her mother moved to Dayton, Ohio. Sue and her mother made a life for themselves up in Dayton, where Sue spent most of her adult years. Sue was employed for General Motors until her retirement as a chef. Here she could excel with her God-given gift and passion. She touched many lives and stomachs with her exquisite and soulful delights. After retirement, Sue saw fit to return to Clay County to be closer to family. Upon her return, she united once again with Springhill Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Tramaine Solomon who she affectionately called her "Teddy Bear". Sue continued to bless her family and friends with her cooking, feeding anyone she could. If they looked hungry, she would feed them. Sue had been a 'city girl' for a long time and still longed for its 'bright lights', so her stay in Clay County didn't last too long. She packed up and moved to Atlanta to live with her niece and great-nephew, "Jenny" and Josh. She grew quite close to them during her stay. When she took ill, they became her peace. She especially connected with Josh as they reminisced of life in Clay County. Sue's battle ended to fight life's final war no more on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She reunites with her parents and her sister, Gertha Oliver. Sue leaves to reminisce all of her funny and joyful memories with her siblings, Mae Belle Williamson, Johnny (Sara) Appleby, both of Lineville, AL; brother-in-law, Arthur Gay Oliver, Lineville, AL; special niece and caregiver, Mary Jean "Jenny" Oliver, Atlanta, GA; special great-nephew and caregiver, Josh Oliver, Atlanta, GA; a host of other nieces, nephews and relatives. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." http://www.adams-buggs.com (205) 814-0432
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 18, 2019