Mrs. Hilda Elizabeth Kelley, 94, of Folsom, California passed away May 22, 2019 in California. After returning to Ragland in 1983, Hilda worked as a nurses assistant at Ingram Manor. Hilda loved working at Ingram Manor and helping people that needed her help. She retired from Ingrams Manor at age 80. Prior to leaving Ragland, Hilda was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. In 2014 Hilda left Alabama to live in California with her son and daughter-in-law. She spent the last 5 years living at Folsom Care Center where she was well taken care of and loved by all. Church members and friends sent cards to her often while she was in California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kelley; parents, Earnest and Amanda Glidewell; sisters, Bertha Lee Simon, Alta Moore, Hudie Raymond, Amanda J. Glidewell and Norma J. Hodges; brothers, H. Austin Glidewell and Forest Glidewell; sisters-in-law, Marie Glidewell and Mable Glidewell; brothers-in-law,Talmadge Phillips, Robert Simon, Robert Moore, Danny Raymond and Carl Hodges. She is survived by her son, Joseph Earl Kelley (Marilyn); grandchildren, Kimberly Dewar (Scott), Kerrie Ulch (Patrick) and Kristine Jitloff (Brian); great-grandchildren, Abby, Kenzie, Owen and Paige; sister, Mary Glidewell Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Friday May 31, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Parrish, the Rev. Doug Ford and the Rev. Ted St.John officiating. Interment followed at Pope's Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Earwood, Johnathan Earwood, Joel Sears, Johnny Moore, Braxton Day and Vincent Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers were Charles Simon, Steve Hannah and Chris Phillips. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 5, 2019