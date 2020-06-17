Mr. Horace Frank Cochran "The Old Goat", age 82, went to join his heavenly Father during the early morning hours of June 14th. He was a resident of Springville, Alabama, a proud Southern Baptist boy, and a devoted member of The Flow Church in Ashville, Alabama. Mr. Cochran was known not only for his charming personality, generosity, selflessness, and loving ways, but also for his talented, masterful skills in the upholstery industry. He spent his entire life working hard, day in/day out! His upholstery expertise allowed him the ability to run his own business "Cochran Dental Chair Company". The pride that this man took in his work was unmatched by anyone! He defined himself with superior work-ethic. He was a tough, tough man! The Old Goat leaves behind his beloved wife, Peggy Cochran; 2 sons, Steve Landers (Rebecca), Victor Sligh (Shae); daughter, Jessica Payton (Levi); 5 grandchildren, Shane Wiley, Joshua Wiley, Chris Cochran, Jennifer Main, Còven Payton; 9 great-grandchildren, Kloe Cochran, Ella Wiley, Maximus Frank Cochran, Kipten Main, Everett Main, Ascher Main, Adrianna Ruotolo, Arielle Ruotolo, Arianny Ruotolo. He was preceded in death by sons, Rodney Cochran, Raymond Landers; daughter, Kathy Landers; grandson, Hunter Sligh. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Gardens in Pell City. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This will be a time to not mourn, but celebrate the life of Mr. Frank! Condolences may be offered to the Cochran family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 17, 2020.