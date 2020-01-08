St. Clair Times

Infant Carmen Priscilla Lopez

Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Graveside Service for Infant Carmen Priscilla Lopez, was held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Infant Lopez passed away December 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Brian Hand. She is survived by her parents, Oscar Lopez and Samantha Hand; sister, Mia Alexia Lopez; grandparents, Melissa & Chris Anderson, Maria Vasqueze, Juan Sanchez; great- grandparents, Wayne & Debbie Attaway; 5 Aunts, Delilah Attaway, Shelby Hand, Robin Hand, Maria Lopez, Christina Rogers; 5 uncles, Bill Hand, Dewayne Hand, Kaiden Hand, Terry Hand, Tim Hand; several cousins. Condolences may be offered to the Lopez family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020
