Graveside Service for Infant Chloe Ann Williams, was held on Saturday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Danny & Viola Williams. Infant Chloe is survived by her mother, Pamela Ann Williams; brothers, Brayden Michael Whidden and Carson Matthew Mobley; aunts, Elizabeth Nicole Stevens (Brooks), Martha Louise Williams (Josh); cousins, Ryland Minor, Parker Stevens, Bryson Todd; great-aunts, Gloria Todd, Peggy Fair, Kay Hughes. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City directed the service.