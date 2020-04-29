Graveside service for Irene C. Fincher, age 90, was held Tuesday, April 28 at 12:00 Noon at Cook Springs Cemetery. Ms. Fincher passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Fincher. She is survived by her son, Danny (Kay) Fincher; 3 daughters, Rita (Stan) Washer, Judy (Ben) Worthington, Janna (Tony) Underwood; 10 grandchildren, Kelly Perry, Amanda Roberts, Kayla Fincher, Tony Blackwell, Christy (Mike) Franklin, Deborah (Robert) Seals, Rebekah (Jon) Ray, Amber (Michael) Keener, Joshua (Leslie) Underwood, Bethany Kelm; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, J.E. (Sandra) Campbell; sister, Ruth Slatsky. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020