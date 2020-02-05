Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irnfried Felix Harder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Irnfried Felix Harder, 93, died on January 17, 2020. His family is mourning his death: wife Renate Harder, his children Virginia Harder, George Harder, Angelika Farina married to Rick, Iris Franklin married to Jeff and Carol Hall married to David. He was loved by his six grandchildren. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be a water burial with family on March 22, 2020 and a celebration of his life afterwards at the Shoal Creek Community Center in Ashville, AL for friends and colleagues. He was a former WWII soldier. As a POW of WWII in Russia, he escaped from the Ukrainian camp 17 times. Hiding and walking west to Germany for months, he searched for his family. He found them alive, yet they did not recognize his emaciated body. He immigrated from Germany in 1952 to Canada and then to the USA. After agricultural college, he became a farm manager near the city of Unna. He lived in Wisconsin and then in Florida as a dairy specialist. The next 32 years, he represented Heifer Project International in the Dominican Republic, Tanzania, Guatemala and the Southeast of the United States. He was also a volunteer with Partners of the Americas and the Birmingham Zoo. 'Fred' spent his last decades as a retiree in Hayden, Hoover, and finally on his beloved farm in Ashville, Alabama. May the Lord reward him in his afterlife for his sacrifices. Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020

