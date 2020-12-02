Isaac C. Treadwell (Ike or IC to friends and family), October 02, 1931-November 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Geraldine Barker Treadwell, his youngest son Isaac C. (Little Ike) Treadwell; his father Oscar Graham Treadwell and mother Fannie Elizabeth Davis Treadwell, brothers; Ronnie Earnest Treadwell, Robert, John, Andrew and Douglas Treadwell. Survived by two sons and two daughters; Jerry Patrick Treadwell, Michael C. Treadwell, Angela Renee Keenum, Christa Cornwell. Grandchildren; William (Will) Treadwell, Pamela Dawson, Nick Dawson, Sean Glass, Logan Glass, Janie Cornwell, Jessica Cornwell Holloway. Great grandchildren; Clare and Cate Dawson, Raiden Glass, Isaiah Lovelady. His surviving siblings are two sisters, Bertha Wilson and Sarah Hyatt and two brothers, John Thomas (JT) and Jack Treadwell. Isaac was a US Army veteran stationed in Korea during his service years. He retired from Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, in Birmingham, AL with over thirty years of service. He worked to bring that Birmingham plant into the United Steelworkers Union and served as a union officer for many years after that accomplishment. He was a family man of strong faith and convictions, willing to help anyone in need with any resources he had, including volunteering for a church mission to Guatemala to help construct a multi use building for school and church. He enjoyed fishing and gardening for as long as he was able. He had a good, long life and was well-loved by an extensive network of family and friends who will always remember and miss him. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds with burial following at Forest Crest Cemetery.

