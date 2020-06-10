Iva Mae Martin
Iva Mae Martin, age 92, of Moody, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton M. Martin; daughter, Janie L. Martin and granddaughter, Audrey Lawson. Ms. Martin is survived by her daughters, Annette Davenport (Mike) and Katie Lawson (Robert); son, Cary Martin (Judy); grandchildren, Bethany Moseley, Brent Davenport, Christi McCullough, Stephanie Sivley, and Sarah Ingram and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds from 10:30AM until 11:00AM. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Martin to either National MPS Society P. O. Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709-4686 or First Baptist Church Leeds 7481 Parkway Drive Leeds, Alabama 35094. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
