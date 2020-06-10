Iva Mae Martin, age 92, of Moody, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton M. Martin; daughter, Janie L. Martin and granddaughter, Audrey Lawson. Ms. Martin is survived by her daughters, Annette Davenport (Mike) and Katie Lawson (Robert); son, Cary Martin (Judy); grandchildren, Bethany Moseley, Brent Davenport, Christi McCullough, Stephanie Sivley, and Sarah Ingram and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds from 10:30AM until 11:00AM. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Martin to either National MPS Society P. O. Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709-4686 or First Baptist Church Leeds 7481 Parkway Drive Leeds, Alabama 35094. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.

