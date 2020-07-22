Shortly after sunrise on June 27, 2020, Jesus came to stand by Jack's bed of suffering and said, "You've fought the good fight; come on, Jack, let's go home," and leaving the ravages of 17 years of battling cancer behind, he was instantly in the presence of his savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven. Born to Tommy and Georgia Banks on February 7, 1943, Jack Allen Banks was the third of four brothers, Thomas, Billy, Jack, and Larry. Having accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, Jack joined Bethel Baptist Church in 1957 under the ministry of his dad, Rev. Tommy Banks, and remained a member until his death. He served Bethel as a deacon for many years. His quiet service and faithfulness to Christ the Lord was testimony to his devout love for God. It was at Bethel Baptist that he met and married the love of his life, Sandy Brunson Banks. They would have celebrated their 57th anniversary in August. Jack owned and operated Banks Excavating for 35 years. He enjoyed farming and woodworking as well. As his health declined, his pastime was filled with the joy and love of his grandchildren. Anyone who visited Jack witnessed his great love for his family and their love for him. Those surviving him are Sandy, his wife; Sons, Jimmy (Kathy) Banks and Dwayne (Laurie) Banks; Grandchildren, Brooke (Alex) Guin, Savannah Banks, Erika Banks, J. J. Banks, and Brunson Banks; great grandchild, Tyler Guin. Also survived by two brothers, Thomas and Larry. He was preceded in death by parents Tommy and Georgia Banks and older brother Billy Banks. Services were conducted by Dwayne Banks, Josh Burnham and Brad Tollison. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church beginning at 12 Noon with burial following at Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Alex Guin, Jay Simpson, Mark Simpson, John Garrison, Cacey Wilson and Davis Harrison. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Hallmark, Drennen Walker, Redgy Riddle, and Tom Stembridge. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate support and comfort of church family, friends, doctors and health care workers. You will forever be remembered. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store