Mr. Jack Isbell, Jr., 88, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 25, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Isbell was the former owner of Franklin Isbell Dodge Dealership in Pell City and was the retired owner operator of Isbell's Garage and Wrecker Service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Sr. and Berthier Isbell; sister; Vida Jo Odom; and brothers, William E. Smith and Bobby Ray Isbell. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Isbell; sons, Jackie Isbell (Pam) and Kenny Isbell (Lois); grandchildren, Jeremy Isbell (Heather), Zach Isbell (Angel), and Tamara Park (Josh); great-grandchildren, Gage Isbell, Easton Isbell, Braelyn Isbell, Cameron Isbell, Brinson Park, Jack Park; and longtime sidekick, Jimmy Woodard. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
