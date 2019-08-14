Jack R. Forman, 70, passed away on July 17, 2019, at his home in Odenville, Alabama. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Moody, Alabama. Mr. Forman was employed at Birmingham Fabrication for 17 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rita Forman. Mr. Forman is survived by his wife, Ann Forman and his daughters, Misty Tipton, (Dan) and Laura Williamson (Mark); his grandchildren, Zion, Aliyah, Gabriel, Selah Grace, Hannah, and Amaya Tipton and Thomas Williamson; two sisters, Judy Martin and Charlotte Bean (Jerry) and one brother, Jeff Forman, (Lou Ann). The funeral service was held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home with burial that followed at Branchville Cemetery in Odenville, Alabama. Services were under the direction of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, Alabama.