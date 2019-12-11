St. Clair Times

Mr. Jacob Edward Bjornson, 78, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on December 6, 2019 in Ashville. Mr. Bjornson loved the outdoors and walking in the woods. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Annie Bjornson, and his brother, Tom Bjornson. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Bjornson; daughter, Sheila (Robby) Price; son, Mark (Melissa) Bjornson; grandchildren, Brittany, Alanna, Brandon, Blake, Samantha, and Jacob; great-grandchild, Bryce; sisters, Thomasine, Gloria, Ronda, Martha, and Viola; and brothers, Dale, Bjorn, and Bob Bjornson. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home - Pell City with Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Robby Price, Hunter Hill, Blake Bjornson, Brandon Price, Jacob Humber, and Dylan Hicks. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
