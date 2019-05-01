Miss Jacqueline Claudia DeGaris, 84, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on April 23, 2019 in Birmingham. Miss DeGaris was a 1953 graduate of Pell City High School. She then went on to graduate from Monticello College in 1955 with an Associate of Science degree, the University of Alabama in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Bacteriology, and the New Orleans School of Medical Technology in 1958. She was inducted into Phi Kappa Sorority in 1954. Miss DeGaris worked at South Highland Infirmary from 1958 until 2008 as a Medical Technologist and Pharmacy Technician. She resided in Redmont Gardens Apartments in Mountain Brook from 1958 until 2009 when she retired to Greenbriar at the Altamont. She is survived by her niece, Lydia Pursell; and nephews, Annsley DeGaris, Sumpter DeGaris and John DeGaris. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday May 2, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019