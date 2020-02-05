James Clifton Loyed was called to be with his Lord today, February 02, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his sons, Troy D. Loyed (Renee') and Terry E. Loyed and his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Loyed. James was predeceased by his mother, Alice McCloud; son, Jeffery L. Loyed and his grandson, T.J. Loyed. James, aka Pops was a bright light in many people's lives. He loved people, loved to sing and especially loved to watch WWE Wrestling and Alabama Football. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. "Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free; I'm following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard His call; I turned my back and left it all. God set me free."