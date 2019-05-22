Mr. James Dewitt Morgan, 78, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on April 12, 2019 in Ragland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mattie Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores Morgan; daughters, Jennifer Green and Shannon (David) McKelvey; grandchildren, Kayla, Tanner, and Marlee Hathcox and Morgan and Ethan Brown; great-grandchild, Adelyn Harry; sisters, Cynthia Ledbetter and Magnolia Scofield; brothers, Jesse (Tressa) Morgan and Johnny (Debbie) Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral Service was held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home with Bro. Ives Harris officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 22, 2019