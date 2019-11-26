St. Clair Times

James Edward Hatchett

James Edward Hatchett, 58 of Harpersville, Alabama, passed away on November 19, 2019. Mr. Hatchett is survived by his daughter, Jessica Hall (Josh Pruitt), his son, Tim Hatchett (Amber), his mother, Mary Elizabeth Salser, two sisters, Terri Wood and Sarah Stanford, and 3 grandchildren, Levi, Cabela, and Madison. Services were Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds. Burial followed at Vincent City Cemetery in Vincent, Alabama. Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds directed.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019
