Mr. James Edward "Buddy" Lovell, 72, of Ragland, Alabama, a faithful servant of God, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Ragland. Mr. Lovell was a member and deacon of Fairview Baptist Church and a member of the Ragland Gravediggers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Lesley; parents, Mr. and Mrs. BR Lovell; brothers, Charles and Donald Lovell; brothers-in-law, Roland Dill and Dennis Echols. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Aneta "Jakie" Lovell; son, Daniel L. Lovell (Leigh Ann); sisters, Brenda Dill and Doris Echols; grandchildren, Creston Davis (Alex), Brenton Davis (Jacie), Ali Alexander (Dustin) and Trenton Lovell; great-grandchildren, Addie Davis, Brinleigh Alexander, Miller Davis and Watson Alexander; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Lovell and Betty Lovell; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Arnold and the Rev. Bryan Robinson officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. Pallbearers were Creston Davis, Brenton Davis, Trenton Lovell, Stephen Dill, Kenny Robinson and Chip Hughes. Honorary Pallbearer was Dustin Alexander. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ragland Gravediggers. The family would like to say a special thank you to Emcompass Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they provided during Mr. Lovell's illness. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020