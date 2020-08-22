1/1
James Edwin (Jim) Jones
1940 - 2020
James Edwin (Jim) Jones died at the age of 80 at his home in Odenville, AL on August 18, 2020, with his wife and son at his bedside. He was born in 1940 to James Cecil Poole and Mary Ella Jones in Birmingham, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Jones, his sons Jay and Jake, daughters Leah and Jana, and his grandchildren Marika, Jason, Logan, Elijah, Isaiah, Hannah, and Sarah. He would be upset if we didn't also mention his fur children Gracie, Daisy, and Buddy. Jim lived a storied life before his marriage to Joyce. He was a drill instructor in the Army, a record-holding skydiver in the state of Alabama with greater than 500 jumps, and a dance instructor in California. After the birth of he and Joyce's daughter and son, Jana and Jake, he settled down and became deeply rooted in their lives, serving as a stay-at-home dad. He was heavily involved in their competitive swimming and would go on to coach swimming for several years. He loved spoiling his family, sometimes at the expense of sound reason. Later in life, he fell in love with the Great Pyrenees dog breed, and would go on to work for National Great Pyrenees Rescue. Jim's memorial services will be held at The Cathedral of Saint Paul in Birmingham, AL on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to National Great Pyrenees Rescue.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
