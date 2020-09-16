1/1
James Eldridge Bethune
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Eldridge Bethune, 89, of Central Florida, passed away on September 4, 2020. James proudly served in the United States Navy, and was a hard working businessman and entrepreneur. He was a wonderful family man, and was always there as a husband, father and grandfather. James is predeceased by his wife; Myra W. Bethune. He is survived by his children, Joy (Doug), Jim, Jason (Dawn), and Jennifer (Woody). His siblings, Peggy (Owen), and Bobby (Glenda); and his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, September 10th from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. A private family service took place the following day.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
4072931361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Wayne Rhoades
September 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Martha Barkdoll
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved