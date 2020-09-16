James Eldridge Bethune, 89, of Central Florida, passed away on September 4, 2020. James proudly served in the United States Navy, and was a hard working businessman and entrepreneur. He was a wonderful family man, and was always there as a husband, father and grandfather. James is predeceased by his wife; Myra W. Bethune. He is survived by his children, Joy (Doug), Jim, Jason (Dawn), and Jennifer (Woody). His siblings, Peggy (Owen), and Bobby (Glenda); and his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, September 10th from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. A private family service took place the following day.





