James Ferrell Boone, Jr., age 75, of Springville, AL went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Gayle Jones Boone, his parents, Betty and Rev. James F. Boone, Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Boone Dowler (Mark) and Kerri Boone Abercrombie; grandchildren Kayla and Benson Dowler, Blake and Jake Abercrombie; brothers Tim Boone (Connie), Phillip Boone, John Boone (Kris) and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Jim". Jim was a graduate of Ashville High School. He attended Auburn University and then served our country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He later completed his education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He was a Special Education teacher for the St. Clair County Board of Education where he served on numerous boards pertaining to Special Education. He was a longtime member of Springville First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir and other church organizations. He enjoyed and participated in many Springville Community Theater productions. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the town of Springville for many years. Jim will be remembered for his sweet, loving nature, his love for children and family and his enjoyment of nature, fishing being his favorite hobby. Because of the Covid 19 Pandemic and respect to our social distancing regulations the visitation will be for family only. There will be a chapel service for friends and family on Thursday, June 11th at Ridout's Trussville Chapel beginning at 2 pm followed by interment at Springville City Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor his memory please make a donation in his memory to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201 or visit their website http://alzea.org/donate-now/ Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 10, 2020.