Mr. James Michael Ford, 71, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on August 17, 2020. Mr. Ford was a member of the Alabama Racking Horse Association and attended Fairview Baptist Church. He coached Ragland Little League Baseball for many years, loved woodworking, and was the greatest Granddaddy ever. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Eddie Wimpee and Mack and Maudie Ford; and several other beloved family members. He is survived by his wife, Janice Bice Ford; daughters, Roxanne Phillips (Shon) and Susan Shirai (Mark); son, James Mackie Ford (Heather); brothers, Jack Ford (Joan), Charles Wayne Wimpee (Jeanette) and Russ Wimpee (Nanette); grandchildren, Abby Ford, Hamilton Ford, Emma Parrish, Micah Phillips (Trinity), Mollie Phillips, Colton Shirai and Caroline Shirai. The funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Bro. Shon Phillips and Bro. Doug Ford officiating. Interment was held at Ragland Methodist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.