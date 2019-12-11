Funeral Service for James Norman Pennington, age 70, was held on Wednesday, December 11 at 1:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Evening Star Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Pennington passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pennington. He is survived by his daughter, Lisabeth Ayers (Austin Ayers); 3 grandchildren, Kaden Kannapel, Embry Haynes, Bailey Haynes; multitude of nieces, nephews and their families and church family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care. Condolences may be offered to the Pennington family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 11, 2019