Mr. James O'Neill Kay, 73, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on May 14, 2020 in Ragland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Kay; parents, Norman and Vera Kay; sister, Linda Nix; and great-grandchild, Lynleigh Payne. He is survived by his daughter, Wanda (Shane) Turnes; son, Jamie (Sondra) Kay; brothers, Roy (Barbara) Kay and Steve (Betty) Kay; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Austin) Peters and Hannah (Nathan) Gentry; and great-grandchildren, Raelyn Gentry and Kayleigh Gentry. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Piney Grove Cemetery in Ashville with the Rev. Edwin Talley and the Rev. Ted St. John officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 20, 2020.