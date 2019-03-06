James William Akins was born February 23, 1975. He passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his sleep at the age of 44. He served in the US Marine Corps for 8 years (4 years active & 4 years reserved). He was a Construction Foreman for Baird Contracting for 20+ years. He is survived by his wife Sherry Akins, his two children: daughter, Taylor Akins & son, Jacob Akins, his parents Judy & David Clark, his grandmother, Nora Spruell, his brother, Joseph Akins, his sisters, Christy Harrison, Tammy Bass, Angie McKenzie, Sherri Taft, Lamanda Bird, Jennifer Evans, Tonya Beasley & Lisa Anderson. He also had a number of Nephews, Nieces, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; too many to be named. He is preceded in death by his dad Danna Akins, his grandfather James Spruell, his grandparents Florence & William Akins. He was a beloved son, grandson, MARINE, a loving husband and father. Memorial service was held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Connecting Point Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Akins.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 6, 2019