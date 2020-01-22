It is with great sorrow that we announce that Mr. James Willis Vaughn Jr. passed away on January 14, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. He was a proud US Navy veteran and was stationed in California for the duration of his service. He is survived by his wife-Della Vaughn, Daughter- Renee Laoyan(Geno), Son-James Willis Vaughn III, Daughter- Jerry Singleton, Daughter- Wanda Vaughn. Mr. Vaughn was also survived by brothers, Ralph Vaughn (Janet), Fred Vaughn, Truman Vaughn, and Doyce Vaughn as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services have been scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00am - 11:00am at the funeral home. If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 22, 2020