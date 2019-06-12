St. Clair Times

Mrs. Jana Ashley Beatty, 36, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on June 4, 2019 in Anniston. She is survived by her husband, James Harvey Beatty; daughters, Hailey Beatty and Samantha Beatty; sister, Rachel Washington; brothers, Jessy Washington and Jason Towlery; parents, Bobby and Candy Washington; and mother, Janet Weems. Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019
