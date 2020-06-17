Mrs. Jane Levering Floyd, 85, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 10, 2020 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Thomas Floyd, Sr. She is survived by her sons, J. Martin Floyd and H. Thomas Floyd, Jr.; three grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 17, 2020.