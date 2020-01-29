Mrs. Janice Campbell, 73, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on January 24, 2020 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy Joe Campbell. She is survived by her daughters, Tanga St. John (Chris White) and Tamara Adams (Rob); sister, Brenda Johnson Ellard (Jerry); brother, Ricky Johnson (Taffy); brother-in-law, Durrell Wayne Campbell (Lorie); grandchildren, Riley St. John (Andrea), Gibson Morrow, and Campbell Grace Adams; great-grandchildren, Maxdon Morrow, Annabelle St. John, and Rhett St. John; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home - Pell City with Bro. Doug Ford and Bro. Wayne Arnold officiated. Interment followed at Macedonia Cemetery in Ragland. The family will accept flowers or, if you wish, donations to Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020