Janice Hicks Curry of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 77. She was a dear and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, August 13, at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Dignity Memorial conducted. Born in 1943 in Pine Hill, Alabama, she later moved with her family to Irondale, then to the Woodlawn neighborhood of Birmingham, where she graduated with honors from Woodlawn High School. She lived much of her adult life in the cities of Homewood and Alabaster. She had an extremely productive career as a dedicated secretary, bookkeeper and customer service representative for companies such as General Steel Tank Company, Norris Sales, Wallace International, Aetna, and Regions Bank. She was an active member during her life at Irondale First Baptist Church, Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in Homewood, and First Baptist Church of Alabaster. Known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, she made impeccably perfect chocolate pies and pound cakes, and loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall W. Hicks, Jr. and her husband, Louey C. Curry. She is survived by her sister, Ann Hicks Ash (Leeds, AL), and brother Clyde Eugene Hicks (Douglasville, GA); and her children, Diane Todd Rice (Craig) (Odenville, AL) and Bill Todd (Joy) (Trussville, AL); six grandchildren (all in Birmingham), Lauren Rice Pelico (Luis), Clayton Rice (Leanne), Michael Rice, and Stephen Rice; Brittany Todd Miller (Stephen), and Hope Todd Garrett (Nick); and two great-grandchildren, Joy Austin Miller and Weston Walker Miller; and three nieces and one nephew. Her recent years were spent at the Village at Cook Springs, of which the family is grateful to the staff for her compassionate care. The family is also grateful for the many prayers and kind wishes extended by Mom's many friends, family members and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation in Birmingham, Alabama (www.mattiecstewartfoundation.org/donate
). Click on link below. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." - 2 Corinthians 5:8