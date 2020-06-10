Jason Scott Graves born December 8,1983 of Birmingham Al, gained his wings early Monday morning June 1, 2020 at the age of 36. Jason had a life long battle with his health, being a diabetic from a young age to recently being diagnosed End Stage Renal Disease in 2018. He had a love for life like no other, he loved his car club family they had a huge impact in his life and developed a love for cars which is what he was mainly known for and what made him who he was today. Jason was a loving husband, devoted father and beloved son. He is survived by his wife: Cassie Graves; sons: Zac and Austin; daughter: Karlee; mother: Brenda Graves; father: Larry Graves; brothers: Alan and Randy Graves; several aunts/uncles; cousins; nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Talmadge and Frances Barber; Henry and Olene Graves. Funeral services were held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home, the family met with friends starting at 12 with the service starting at 2 in the chapel followed by burial at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Cory Bullard, David Reynolds, Jerome Bradshaw, Eric Smith, Adam Brantley, Chaz Sloan. Monetary donations in lieu of flowers can be made directly to Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home.

