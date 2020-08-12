It is with a sad heart we had our beloved JD Robinson, age 78, a Vietnam Veteran from Etowah County leave this earth on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a brief illness. His funeral was held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 7, at 1pm. Interment was in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery. He had resided in Ashville, Alabama for the last, almost 53 years, and is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Lynette Robinson; daughter, Tina Robinson Urban (Donnie), chosen son Damien Whisnant (Holly); granddaughters, Autumn Brooke Urban Battles (Mason) and Lauren Sierra Urban; Great granddaughters Desiree Whisnant and Aurora Battles; brother, Luther Robinson; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law from Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida, and Etowah and St. Clair County and the surrounding aread whom he had a special bond with. He grew up in Southside and attended Southside Schools. He and Calvin Biddle later in life served as Deacons together for a number of years as members of McEntyre Baptist Church. He was a volunteer for the North East St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department through the early years. He told of the time he was in service and his friend Richard Bearden, also from Southside, had gotten killed in Vietnam, he got a leave to go to his funeral, he got to Atlanta and was waiting to get on a bus and some women were trying to get change for a ticket, they made him miss the us, and by the time he got home to Etowah County the funeral was over. He also lost another friend from Southside in the war, after he was discharged, Bing Stephens. They are all buried in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. JD worked at/for John Draper installing heating/air conditioner for a few years and later for George Williams at Rainbow City Hardware for a number of years. And retired as a supervisor at Triple A Plumbing and Pottery in Attalla until it closed where he made many friends from all those places. He never met a stranger and he was a friend to all. He always had a joke, a bit of wit and charm, or humor for every occasion. He will be greatly missed.

