Jean Hurst Johnson age 85, formerly of Pell City, AL passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her son's home in Georgia. Jean grew up in Pell City and graduated from Pell City High School. She worked for many years in banking until beginning a career in the business office of St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital from where she retired. Proceeded in death were her parents Robert and Annie Mae Hurst, sisters Louise Tidwell, Elizabeth Burton, and brother Charles Brown. Jean enjoyed catching up with former classmates and co-workers as well as spending time with family. Her favorite pastime was talking to her sister Anna Foster and shopping at Talbots. Jean is survived by sons, Chris, (Susan), Robert (Courtney), and Tommy Webb. She had 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She will be greatly missed!!! Funeral services were held Monday, November 25th at Bellamy Funeral Home in Hiram Ga. Visitation was from 11am-1pm and chapel service at 1pm with Pastor Daryl Jones officiating. Interment was held at Melrose Cemetery in Villa Rica, GA. Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram was in charge of arrangements. http://www.bellamyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019