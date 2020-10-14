Ms. Jeanette Bollinger, 72, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on October 9, 2020 in Birmingham. Ms. Bollinger was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Luda Bell Bunt. She was survived by her sons, Phillip (Shirley Kujan) Bollinger, Jonathan Bollinger and Aaron Bollinger; grandchild, Rainey Regan Whitlow; sister, Elizabeth Gibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 until 1:00. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.