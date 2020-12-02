Ms. Jeanette Brewer Robertson, 84, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on November 26, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Robertson was a member of Coosa Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Al Robertson; and her parents, Luke and Rozelle Brewer. She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Clements; grandchildren, Heather Wynn (Kevin) and Amy Clements; great- grandchildren, Mitch Wynn and Charleigh Clements; sister, Jerri Self; and brothers, Doug Brewer (Connie) and John Brewer (Diane) A Graveside Service was held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mt. Ida Cemetery with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Coosa Valley Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.