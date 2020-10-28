1/
Jeanette Johnson
Jeanette Johnson, age 88, passed away October 23, 2020 and is preceded in death by her parents; Ellis and Della Hawkins, son; Dennis Johnson, sisters; Imogene Moore and Oris Bass, great grandchild; Nora Collins. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband; Wesley Johnson. Daughter; Becky Duncan (Charles), son; Stephen Johnson (Donna), daughter in law; Vickie Johnson, sister; Mary Nell McBrier (Jim), grandchildren; Leslie Stephenson (Chris), Matt Duncan, Whitney Collins (Rusty), Alex Johnson (Rachel),Todd Johnson (Amber), great grandchildren; Tyler Stephenson, Clayton Stephenson, Amelia Duncan, Nolan Collins, Molly Collins, Ava Johnson and Audrey Johnson. Funeral services were held Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Clair County Gideons.

Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
