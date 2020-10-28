Jeanette Johnson, age 88, passed away October 23, 2020 and is preceded in death by her parents; Ellis and Della Hawkins, son; Dennis Johnson, sisters; Imogene Moore and Oris Bass, great grandchild; Nora Collins. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband; Wesley Johnson. Daughter; Becky Duncan (Charles), son; Stephen Johnson (Donna), daughter in law; Vickie Johnson, sister; Mary Nell McBrier (Jim), grandchildren; Leslie Stephenson (Chris), Matt Duncan, Whitney Collins (Rusty), Alex Johnson (Rachel),Todd Johnson (Amber), great grandchildren; Tyler Stephenson, Clayton Stephenson, Amelia Duncan, Nolan Collins, Molly Collins, Ava Johnson and Audrey Johnson. Funeral services were held Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Clair County Gideons.

