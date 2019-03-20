Mrs. Jennifer Lynne Hanks, 67, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on March 12, 2019 in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Tice; brother, Jack W. Crump; parents, Jack and Betty Crump;and a nephew, Jason Jones. She is survived by her husband, James Hanks; brother, Jonathan Crump; granddaughter, Alana Tice Costello; sisters-in-law, Teresa Staggs and Sybille Crump; nephews, Jonathan Crump, Jr., Colton Crump, Andrew Crump, Kayden Crump, Martin Crump, Jonathan Jones and Garrett Barber; nieces, Ava Crump and Jessica Chesnut; and many cousins. A Memorial Service will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019