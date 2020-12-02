Jennifer Morgan Green, 53, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 23, 2020 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Green and her father, DeWitt Morgan. She is survived by her daughters, Kayla Hathcox and Marlee Hathcox; son, Tanner Hathcox; mother, Delores Morgan (Jimmy) Richey; sister, Shannon (David) McKelvey; niece, Morgan (Clint) Smith; nephew, Ethan Brown; great-niece, Addie Harry; and step-children, Seth and Madisyn Green. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with the Rev. Michael Andrews officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.